AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said mob lynchings were a legacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Modi would be remembered in Indian history for mob lynching as the highest number of incidents occurred during his tenure.

“These incidents will haunt Modi forever because as the Prime Minister he could not stop them,” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief told the media.