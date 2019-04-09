Modi Govt playing with national security,says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Tuesday lashed out at the government over reports of waiver given in the Rafale deal to two foreign defence companies and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “playing” with national security.

Alleging that there were several anomalies in the defence deal, Yechury said the government had not only acquired less number of fighter jets than what IAF required, but also did favours to its cronies in the deal.

“Lesser fighter aircraft than what IAF required, favours to a crony who had set up a company weeks ago and now this: after dubious procedures with NSA negotiating directly in violation of processes. The corrupt Modi government will be held to account for playing with national security.

“The truth about Modi and his government’s actions in the Rafale scam, where exceptions were made to favour private foreign defence companies is there for all to see. No wonder the government was so terrified of a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee probe), and has not answered any questions about it,” he said, referring to news reports which claimed that the government gave waivers to Dassault Aviation and MBDA, a leading European manufacturer of missiles, as a part of the deal.

Yechury also hit out at the government over the state of India’s economy and alleged that it has no regrets that the economy was in shambles.

“There is one rate that has increased, that of moving towards recession. The economy is in shambles but the government has no regrets. They will only weave rhetoric and make false promises. It is time to remove this government,” Yechury said.