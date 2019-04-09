NDA likely to win 279 seats, UPA 149, predicts Times Now- VMR opinion poll

As there are only three days left for the Lok Sabha elections the Times now survey has made their all-time prediction. The survey has predicted a huge victory for NDA with a majority of 279 seats all over India.

The survey predicted that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance to finish a distant second with 149 seats which are 89 more than last time in 2014.

The predicted vote shares are 40.8% for NDA, 30.7% for UPA and 28.5% for others.

It is said that the NDA government may get 2.6% votes less than in 2014, when there was a Modi wave, but still end up shedding 57 seats.

The survey result was taken on behalf of the analysis of a total of 14301 randomly selected voters in 960 unique locations across the country were surveyed in the date between March 22 and April 4

In Tamilnadu, Kerala and Punjab, the Congress is likely to have a majority but in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana the BJP government will sweep the seats.

In Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress will win in 20 seats and TDP-5. In Telangana, TRS will win 14 seats while Congress is likely to win only two seats.