In Women’s Football, Indian team bowed out of the 2020 Olympic Qualifying tournament in Mandalay on Tuesday on goal difference despite a 3-3 draw against Myanmar eves.

Both India and Myanmar were on six points from two games but Myanmar enjoyed a better goal difference of (8) compared to (4) of India.

India had begun their campaign with a victory against Indonesia 2-0 and thrashed Nepal 3-1 in the second game.