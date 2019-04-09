Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP’s Election Manifesto. Here is What he Said

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has termed BJP’s election manifesto- what BJP calls as ‘Sankalp Patra’ as “voice of an isolated man”. He took to Twitter and said that the BJPs manifesto was created in a closed room.

“The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful. The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short-sighted and arrogant” he wrote on Twitter.

The BJP top brass including PM Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley released the party manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, called ‘Sankalp Patra’ in New Delhi on April 8.