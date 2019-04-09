Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP’s Election Manifesto. Here is What he Said

Apr 9, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has termed BJP’s election manifesto- what BJP calls as ‘Sankalp Patra’ as “voice of an isolated man”. He took to Twitter and said that the BJPs manifesto was created in a closed room.

“The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful. The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short-sighted and arrogant” he wrote on Twitter.

The BJP top brass including PM Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley released the party manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, called ‘Sankalp Patra’ in New Delhi on April 8.

Tags

Related Articles

Sensex and Nifty today fell

Jan 29, 2019, 06:56 pm IST

You never knew that this B-town actress promotes veganism

Apr 15, 2018, 11:01 pm IST
Ramadan

Share the spirit of Ramadan : McDonald’s new Ad goes viral ,Watch Video

May 25, 2018, 07:36 pm IST
storm

One killed and six others injured after strong winds and rain struck in Delhi

May 16, 2018, 03:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close