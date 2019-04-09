Supreme Court to pronounce verdict tomorrow on Rafale review petitions

The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment tomorrow in the Rafale review petition with respect to the preliminary issue and claim of privilege raised by the Central government.

The judgment will be pronounced by a Bench of Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph.

There are two separate judgments, one by CJI Ranjan Gogoi and the other by Justice KM Joseph.

The review has been filed against the Court’s December 2018 judgment, by which it dismissed petitions calling for an investigation into the Rafale deal.

During the hearing of the review petition, Attorney General KK Venugopal claimed that some of the documents relied on by the petitioners in their review petitions were photocopied from the Defence Ministry.