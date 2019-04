A spurned lover in China has gate-crashed her ex-boyfriend’s wedding to another woman wearing a bridal gown to beg him to come back to her.

The emotional ex-girlfriend can be seen in a video yelling at the groom ‘it was my fault’ and kneeling in front of him while the bride watched on in shock.

The ex-lover allegedly burst into the ceremony when the groom was about to kiss the bride on a stage. The bride chose to leave during the embarrassing drama, looking angry.