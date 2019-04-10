Latest NewsIndia

BJP will not stop fighting Naxalism says Amit Shah

Apr 10, 2019, 12:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Bharatiya Janatha Party Chief Amit Shah has expressed his deep grief for the party MLA who has lost his life in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. He mentioned the act as the action of cowardice and it cannot deter the party from fighting Naxalism.

The BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and other four security personnel were killed in Tuesday under the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantwada district.

The incident happened a few days prior to the the first phase of Lok Sabha election.

“Such act of cowardice can not deter BJP from its commitment to fight Naxalism.” he expressed his extreme anger through his post in his twitter account

He also condoled the bereaved family of the MLA.

The MLA ‘s vehicle was blown up with an explosive at the Shyamagiri hills when his convoy was heading towards Kuwankonda from Bacheli area

After the explosion, the Naxals opened fire at the supporters which led to the death of MLA and four security personnel.

Tags

Related Articles

Mammootty and Sathyan Anthikad to join hands after 21 years

Feb 5, 2019, 10:37 pm IST
modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate world’s largest smartphone factory in India

Jul 9, 2018, 06:27 pm IST

‘Narendra Modi’ India’s first choice for PM : News Nation Opinion poll Results

Mar 11, 2019, 06:43 am IST

Here is how Deepika Padukone reacted to hubby Ranveer Singh’s Simmba song: See Pic

Dec 7, 2018, 10:13 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close