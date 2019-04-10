BJP will not stop fighting Naxalism says Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janatha Party Chief Amit Shah has expressed his deep grief for the party MLA who has lost his life in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. He mentioned the act as the action of cowardice and it cannot deter the party from fighting Naxalism.

The BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and other four security personnel were killed in Tuesday under the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantwada district.

The incident happened a few days prior to the the first phase of Lok Sabha election.

“Such act of cowardice can not deter BJP from its commitment to fight Naxalism.” he expressed his extreme anger through his post in his twitter account

He also condoled the bereaved family of the MLA.

The MLA ‘s vehicle was blown up with an explosive at the Shyamagiri hills when his convoy was heading towards Kuwankonda from Bacheli area

After the explosion, the Naxals opened fire at the supporters which led to the death of MLA and four security personnel.