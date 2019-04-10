Latest NewsIndia

Bollywood stars without ‘a vote’ in India

Apr 10, 2019, 08:57 pm IST
Many Bollywood celebrities including top actors and actresses have no vote in the country. Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Imran Khan, Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez has no voting power in the country.

The bollywood action king Akshay Kumar can not caste his vote in India as he is a Canadian citizen. Akshay Kumar holds a Canadain passport and has Canadian citizenship. Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood has also no vote in India. Deepika, the bollywoood diva was born in the Copenhaugan city, the capital of Denmark has a Danish citizenship and Danish passport.

Others in the list include, young beauty of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif. Alia Bhatt holds a British passport and Imran Khan, the nephew of Amir Khan has a US citizenship. Katrina Kaif born to Kashmiri father and English mother has British citizenship.

The ‘hot beauty’ of Bollywood, Sunny Leone has Canadian and US citizenship. Jacqueline Fernandez, born of a Sri Lankan – Malaysian parents also has no citizenship and vote in India. Amy Jackson, who is both active in the South-Indian industry and Bollywood cannot vote in India as she’s British. Nargis Fakhri can’t vote in India as she’s half Czech and half Pakistan.

