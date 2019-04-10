Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

DELHI HC says Google Pay violates Payments and Settlements Act and has no valid authorization to carry out transactions

Apr 10, 2019, 06:01 pm IST
The Delhi HC has now asked the Reserve Bank of India how Google’s mobile payment app, Gpay, is providing financial transactions without having any authorization from the center.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani posed the query to RBI while hearing a PIL which claimed that Gpay was acting as a payment system provider in violation of the Payments and Settlements Act. The bench has also pointed out that there has no valid authorization from the central bank of the country to carry out such functions.

The court has issued notices both to the Reserve Bank and Google India to express their stand on the issue against the issue raised by Abiijth Mishra.

The petition states that the Gpay does not figure in RBI’s list of authorised payment systems operators released by the Central bank on March 20,2019

