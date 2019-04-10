Election Commission sends notice to Telangana Chief Minister

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) over his derogatory remark against Hindus at a public rally in Karimnagar on March 17. The Telangana CM has been asked to furnish his reply by April 12 evening. The commission said that if KCR fails to respond to its notice, then it would take a decision without any further reference.

The EC stated that Vishav Hindu Parishad (VHP) state president M Rama Raju had filed a complaint against the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi chief. In the complaint, Raju alleged that KCR tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally at Karimnagar on March 17.