The first look poster of Rajinikanth’s new film released.R Murugadoss is directing the movie, which has been titled as ‘Darbar’. The first look poster was shared online by the director AR Murugadoss .

It is reported that Rajinikanth plays the role of a Mumbai based police officer. Nayanthara will be the female lead. Nivetha Thomas is also said to be playing a crucial role in the movie.

Santosh Sivan will be handling the camera and Anirudh Ravichander will be handling the music department. Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Lyca Productions, who last collaborated with Rajinikanth, in 2.0, is producing this movie. Shoots will be commencing formally from (April 10. The makers have also announced that the movie will be hitting screens for Pongal, next year.