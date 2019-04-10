Football ‘King’ is back in Brazil

International Football king, Pele returned to Brazil Tuesday after a six-day hospital stay in France.

The three-time World Cup winner was discharged from a Paris hospital late yesterday after treatment for urinary infection.

Pele aged 78 had made an appearance at a promotional event in the French capital with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Pele played 1,363 professional matches, scoring 1,281 goals. He has had several health issues in recent years. Pele, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and perhaps most memorably in Mexico in 1970 has had several health scares in recent years.