Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Apr 10, 2019, 07:40 pm IST
In the forex market, the Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar. The domestic currency gained by 19 paise on today and ended trading at 69.11 against the US dollar. This is the second consecutive session of Infian rupee’s gaining.

At the forex market, the domestic unit opened at 69.26 and advanced to a high of 69.09. It finally settled at 69.11, showing a gain of 19 paise over its previous close. The rupee had strengthened by 37 paise on Tuesday to close at 69.30 against the dollar.

