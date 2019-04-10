Former Congress MLA Joins BJP

Former Congress MLA Jodhaji Thakor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Jodhaji, who is considered to be a prominent face of the Thakor community, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala.

It is believed that Jodhaji’s entry into the BJP can help the party gain significant support in North Gujarat.

The 26 parliamentary constituencies of the state will go to polls in the third phase of elections on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.