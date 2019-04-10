General Election: Prime Minister will reach Kozhikode Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kozhikode on Friday. He will address an election campaign rally at Kozhikode. BJP National Council member, P.K. Krishna Das informed this.

Modi will fly down to Karipur airport on a special flight at 5 pm and from there he will travel by road to the venue on Kozhikode beech . NDA candidates from Kasaragod to Palakkad will attend the public meeting at the beach. BJP supporters from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur districts will attend the meeting.