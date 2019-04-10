Gold Price increases from 90 to 33,070 per 10 gram on jewelry buying.

The gold prices on Wednesday have increased from 90 Rs to 33,070 per 10 grams in the national capital on increased buying from jewelers amid firm trend overseas according to tho the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver too shone by gaining ?715 to ?38,725 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers

In the international market, spot gold was trading higher at $ 1,305 an ounce while silver stood steady at $ 15.31 an ounce in New York. On Tuesday, the yellow metal had declined by Rs 235. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 90 each to Rs 33,070 and Rs 32,900 per 10 gram, respectively. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per piece of eight gram.

