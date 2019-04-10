Hindus will not accept common civil code, says Asaduddin Owaisi

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday that imposing a common civil code was impossible in India as it has a diverse culture and many faiths. Even Hindus will not accept a common code as they are divided into various schools of thoughts which follow different customs and procedures in conjugal and family affairs, he said.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at the last public meeting ahead of the April 11 elections at Khilwat Maidan. He and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not return to power. Mr Owaisi said that even the Law Commission had opined that imposing a uniform civil code was not possible.

‘Mr Modi is speaking about a common civil code to deprive us of our culture. The BJP has a mania for Article 44,’ he said. The article in the Directive Principles speaks of a uniform civil code.

He said the BJP has claimed in the Northeast that the reason for poverty among Muslims was that the community practiced polygamy and had more children. The fact is that non-Muslims have more number of wives according to the Census report of 1971. He said, ‘We give the status of wife to the second woman while in their culture, the second woman is treated as a concubine.’ He said Mr Modi had claimed that he would stand by women affected by triple talaq. He said a person who has abandoned his own wife cannot take the responsibilities of other women. ‘Your home is deserted, think about your woman first,’ he said.