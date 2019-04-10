Latest NewsIndia

IIT Madras denied permission for Sunil.P.Elayodam’s speech at the campus

Apr 10, 2019, 06:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

The IIT Madras administration has denied permission for intellectual and orator Dr.Sunil.P.Elayidam’s speech at the campus. The Malayalee fraternity in the campus’Kerala Kala Samiti’ has fixed a speech on the topic ‘Art, Culture, Politics; The possibilities of a new Kerala’ on today evening at the campus. The officials of Madras IIT clarified that the programme was not academic and the police has asked to deny permission for the programme as it may be the violation of model code of conduct. But the students and organiser refuted this as an unbelievable explanation.

An assistant professor at the Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University, Elayidom is a well-known intellectual, writer and orator who upheld left politics.

Tags

Related Articles

celebrities married ex wifes of friends

These cricket players married relatives and ex. wife of friends

Mar 13, 2018, 10:42 pm IST

PM Modi to share 50th edition of Mann Ki Baat tomorrow

Nov 24, 2018, 04:55 pm IST

Du Plessis Calls Miller ‘MS Dhoni’. Here is the Reason

Mar 8, 2019, 08:21 am IST

Akshay Kumar Falgs off Women Marathon

Jan 23, 2018, 11:33 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close