IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 7 Wickets

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 7 Wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Earlier, invited to bat, KKR scored 108 runs in stipulated 20 overs for 9 wickets. Andre Russell brought up his 6th IPL fifty. He scored an unbeaten on 50 off 44.
That was a slow and steady safari at the #AnbuDen! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvKKR ?? pic.twitter.com/yjdM0GmM4C
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2019
Chasing the target, the hosts were given a brisk start by Shane Watson, who scored 17 off just 9 balls. Sunil Narine dismissed both Watson and Raina to put a halt to CSK’s run chase. Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu then steadied CSK’s run-chase as the duo stitched together a 46-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Rayudu was dismissed for 21 by Piyush Chawla.
Not our night in Chennai. ?#CSKvKKR #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/e9NVdXHW90
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2019
With this win, the Chennai Super Kings move to the top of the points table with 5 wins, 10 points. Kolkota has 4 wins and eight points.
