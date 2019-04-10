Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 7 Wickets

Apr 10, 2019
In Indian Premier League Cricket, Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 7 Wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Earlier, invited to bat, KKR scored 108 runs in stipulated 20 overs for 9 wickets. Andre Russell brought up his 6th IPL fifty. He scored an unbeaten on 50 off 44.

Chasing the target, the hosts were given a brisk start by Shane Watson, who scored 17 off just 9 balls. Sunil Narine dismissed both Watson and Raina to put a halt to CSK’s run chase. Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu then steadied CSK’s run-chase as the duo stitched together a 46-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Rayudu was dismissed for 21 by Piyush Chawla.

With this win, the Chennai Super Kings move to the top of the points table with 5 wins, 10 points. Kolkota has 4 wins and eight points.

