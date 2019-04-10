IPL 2019 : Kings Eleven Punjab set a target of 198 runs for Mumbai Indians

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Kings Eleven Punjab set a target of 198 runs for Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl. Mumbai have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered leg spasms during practice, and has been replaced by Mumbai Ranji team’s top-order batsman Siddhesh Lad.

Punjab injured Mayank Agarwal has been replaced by Karun Nair while Hardus Viljoen takes place of Mujeeb ur Rahman.