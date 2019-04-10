KeralaLatest News

K.K.Rema gives an explanation on calling P.Jayarajan, ‘a Killer’

Apr 10, 2019, 11:41 pm IST
RMP leader and widow of T.P.Chandrasekharan, who was killed by his political opponents, K.K.Rema today filed her explanation with the district collector over her ‘Killer’ remarks on LDF candidate in Vadakara P Jayarajan.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has filed a complaint on K.k.Rema for calling CPM eader P.Jayarajan a killer. Kodiyeri had said in the complaint that KK Rema tried to defame Jayarajan. . Kodiyeri had also submitted a complaint to the Central Election Commission and state election officer seeking action against Rema for violation of Model Conduct.

Collector has asked Rema to furnish detailed explanation on the matter within one week. Rema said that she has obtained a copy of the complaint and a proper explanation will be given.

She asked the CPM to explain by what else can a murder accused be called.

