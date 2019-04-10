Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Alpesh Thakor set to quit Congress party

Apr 10, 2019, 11:54 am IST
In a big set back for AICC president Rahul Gandhi just a day ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor has quit Congress, said his close aide Dhaval Jhala to Times of India on Wednesday morning. Last month, the leader had refuted the speculations that he would be joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that he will work for Thakor community and continue his fight while staying in Congress.

Thakor also indicated that he would not be contesting 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “I will stay in the Congress and will continue to support the party. I want respect and rights for my people,” Thakor said.

