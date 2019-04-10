Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla to join BJP

Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who led the protest across Rajasthan demanding reservation for Gurjars will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.
Related Articles
Stubborn Knocks from Rishabh Pant and Rahane bring back India in Game
Oct 13, 2018, 05:13 pm IST
Rajinikanth’s Kaala Leaked Online! Full Movie Live Streamed on Facebook
Jun 7, 2018, 01:49 pm IST
Chemical missile attack in Syria kills many; who is responsible?
Apr 9, 2018, 09:25 am IST
“NO Alliance With PDP, they Bought RSS to Kashmir” Omar Abdullah Lashes Out at PDP
Mar 27, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Post Your Comments