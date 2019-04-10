Mammootty’s new film ‘Unda’ will be released on Eid

In the Malayalam film industry, the much-hyped movie of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s ‘Unda’ will be relesing on screens for Eid. The movie is currently in the post-production phase. The movie directed by Khalid Rahman of ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’ fame is touted to be a comedy-action thriller.

‘Unda’ has Mammootty in the lead role as sub-Inspector Mani. The movie traces the events that occur when an unit of policemen from Kerala reach the Naxalite prone areas in North India on election duty.

Asif Ali, Vinay Forrt, Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajon, Jacob Gregory, Sudhi Koppa, Arjun Ashokan, Rony David, Dileesh Pothan and Lukman play supporting roles in the movie. Bollywood actors Omkar Das Manikpuri, Bhagwan Tiwari, Chien Ho Liao are also part of the supporting cast.

‘Unda’ story is penned by director Khalid and screenplay is by Harshad. Jimshi Khalid and Sajith Purushan have cranked the camera. Sham Kaushal has choreographed the stunts and music is by Prashanth Pillai. Krishnan Sethukumarr is producing the film under the banner of Movie Mill in association with Gemini Studios.