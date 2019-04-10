Man arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal items to prison

A Filipino national has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle illegal items to jail in Sharjah. The 51-year-old man who works as a nurse at the penal and correctional institution has caught red-handed by a team of inspectors.

He tried to smuggle illegal items for an inmate. During his interrogation, it is found out that he received Dh100 in exchange for smuggling the substances to the prison. The Sharjah Criminal Court charged him smuggling banned materials to the penal and correctional institution for Dh100.

The accused denied the charges against him. The prosecution requested the defendant’s conviction. The case was postponed till April 21 to hear the witnesses’ statements, while the accused is still in jail.