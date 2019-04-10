Latest NewsSports

Singapore Open Badminton: P.V.Sindhu and Saina Nehwal enter the second round

Apr 10, 2019, 11:00 pm IST
In badminton, Indian shuttlers P.V.Sindhu and Saina Nehwal entered the second round of the Singapore Open with straight-game wins over their respective rivals in the women’s singles event on Wednesday.

Sindhu took just 27 minutes to beat Indonesia’s Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky 21-9, 21-7 in a one-sided match. She will next play Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark. In another match, sixth seed Saina defeated another Indonesian in Yulia Yosephin Susanto 21-16, 21-11 to book her place in the next round.

