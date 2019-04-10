Syro-Malabar land scam; case filed against Cardinal George Alencherry

A case has been registered against the Cardinal George Alencherry in the Syro- Malabar land scam. The case was registered by the Ernakulam Central Police on behalf of the decisions taken by the District High Court. Reports say the case has been registered against 26 others including the Cardinal.

The case has been registered under the petition filed by an Ernakulam resident Pappachan. The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Ernakulam had directed a case against 26 accused, including Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, a federal prosecutor Fr Joshi Puthuva and dealer Saju Varghese.

Earlier, the petition filed by the same person in the Ernakulam Central Police Station demanded an inquiry into the case but the case was postponed because of external influences.