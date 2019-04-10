Terror funding case: NIA to interrogate JKLF chief Yasin Malik

The National Investigation Agency ( NIA) will be interrogating the JKLF chief Yasin Malik in the connection with the illegal terror funding case.

He will be interrogated in New Delhi

The alleged accused was brought under the NIA court in Delhi in the morning for detailed questioning in the terror funding case lodged in 2017. The NIA has arrested 7 separatist leaders regarding the same issue.

Malik who was shifted from Kashmir’s Kot Bhalwal Jail to Tihar Jail had to shut down his political party JKLF on March 22 under the section of anti-terror law.

The accused was booked under the Public Safety Act on March 7 shifted from Srinagar to a jail in Jammu and was arrested after the Pulwama terror attack.