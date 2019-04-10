The massive nomination day rally of Kanhaiya Kumar; Video

The massive nomination day rally of Kanhaiya Kumar has become viral in social media. The videos of rally posted by former JNU students’ union leader Shehla Rashid has become viral.

Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Kumar, the young CPI candidate contesting from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar has filed his nomination paper. Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNU students’ union president is fighting against Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad, young Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani, CPI national secretary Atul Anjan and fellow JNU student leader Shehla Rashid making her electoral debut in Jammu and Kashmir – were among those who arrived in this provincial town on the occasion.

Kumar, who was then the JNUSU president, was booked for sedition following complaints that at a gathering organized inside the varsity premises in protest against the capital punishment awarded to Parliament attack accused Afzal Guru, anti-India slogans were allegedly raised. Kumar has been maintaining that he was innocent since although he was present at the spot neither he was the organizer of the gathering nor did he shout any such slogans.

See Video:

Kanhaiya Kumar nomination Gepostet von Shehla Rashid am Montag, 8. April 2019