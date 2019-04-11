Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

The gold prices on Thursday declined by Rs. 50 to Rs. 33,020 per 10 gram. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs. 50 each to Rs. 33,020 and Rs. 32,850 per 10 grams, respectively. sovereign gold held steady at Rs. 26,400 per piece of eight grams.

In the global market, spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,307.05 per ounce as of 0522 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down about 0.2% at $1,311.10 an ounce.

Silver ready slumped by Rs. 175 to Rs. 38,550 per kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped Rs. 183 to Rs. 37,560 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.