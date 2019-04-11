Darbar: Rajinikanth’s new film starts rolling ; see pictures

South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s new film ‘Darbar’ has started rolling in Mumbai. The shooting of the film started with a ceremonial pooja. Rajinikanth, director A.R.Murugadoss, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and other crew members were present for the pooja.

‘Darbar’ has Rajinikanth in the role of a Mumbai based police officer. He returns to playing a police officer after 25 years. His last outing as a cop character was in the 1992 film Pandian. Nayanthara will play the female lead. Nivetha Thomas is also said to be playing a crucial role in the movie.

The movie has Anirudh Ravichander as the composer, veteran Sreekar Prasad as the editor and Ram-Laxman duo as the stunt choreographers. The makers have announced that the movie will be releasing for next Pongal in January.

Lyca Productions, who last collaborated with the superstar in 2.0, is producing this movie as well.