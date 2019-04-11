CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Darbar: Rajinikanth’s new film starts rolling ; see pictures

Apr 11, 2019, 12:39 am IST
Less than a minute
Darbar First Look Poster

South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s new film ‘Darbar’ has started rolling in Mumbai. The shooting of the film started with a ceremonial pooja. Rajinikanth, director A.R.Murugadoss, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and other crew members were present for the pooja.

‘Darbar’ has Rajinikanth in the role of a Mumbai based police officer. He returns to playing a police officer after 25 years. His last outing as a cop character was in the 1992 film Pandian. Nayanthara will play the female lead. Nivetha Thomas is also said to be playing a crucial role in the movie.

The movie has Anirudh Ravichander as the composer, veteran Sreekar Prasad as the editor and Ram-Laxman duo as the stunt choreographers. The makers have announced that the movie will be releasing for next Pongal in January.

Lyca Productions, who last collaborated with the superstar in 2.0, is producing this movie as well.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian-origin woman found dead in New Zealand

Nov 12, 2017, 10:43 pm IST

Congress learnt ‘divide and rule’ policy from British,says PM Modi

Dec 4, 2017, 05:31 pm IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia: Watch Video

Jun 15, 2018, 11:50 am IST
delhi-high-court-grants-bail-to-karti-chidambaram-in-inx-media-case

Karti Chidambaram’s assets seized by authorities in Aircel-Maxis case

Mar 14, 2018, 10:21 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close