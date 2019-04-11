I smoked 20 cigarettes a day for “Kabir Singh ” says Bollywood star Shaid Kappor

The most talented actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture film ” Kabir Singh”. The Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu film ” Arjun Reddy” which is released back in 2017 is gaining much popularity in social media.

In the film, the protagonist looks rugged, shabby and incarnation of a rebel. He has reduced a considerable amount of weight for his film which left the fans impressed.

When he was asked bout the role in the film and about his preperation, he has informed that he had to smoke even though he hates smoking. It was not easy for him at all. He even informed that he smoked 200 cigarettes a day to get into the character.

Well, all his hard work for the role has paid off as the first impression has got a big thumbs up.

Shahid plays the lead role and Kiara Advani will be seen opposite him. The story revolves around a brilliant medical professional who battles alcoholism and sets out on a path to self-destruction after his ladylove settles for someone else.

The film is hitting the screens on June 21, 2019.