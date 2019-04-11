Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Vote to decide future of India,says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah urged people to vote as the staggered Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday, saying “your one vote will decide the future of this great nation”.

“I request each and every voter to come out and vote,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said. “The power of democracy lies in your single vote, your one vote will decide the future of this great nation.”Shah issued similar appeals, in different languages, to people in various states going to the polls on Thursday in the first of the seven-phased election to pick a new Lok Sabha.