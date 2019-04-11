Police complaint filed against Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has landed herself in trouble, as per News 18 report police complaint has been registered against the actress for riding pillion without a helmet. Sara was in Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 and for one of the scenes she had to be a pillion on a bike with co-star Kartik Aaryan. Earlier the video of bike ride went viral on social media and Sara had to face backlash for not wearing a helmet as a pillion. Now, it seems like Delhi police have also registered a case against her.
News 18 quoted the Delhi Police officials as saying that necessary actions will be taken against the actress after details about the incident are received.
@dtptraffic @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi
pL note that Sara Ali khan having instagram account https://t.co/UdynVSlm8A
has been riding pillion on a 2 wheeler on the streets of Delhi Without a Head Protective Helmethttps://t.co/YlijE0PodR https://t.co/ctrOxxs7gX
reg No DL 35 CK O215 pic.twitter.com/cT7hPcyqop
— Stinger Bee #NyayForIndia (@joerave) March 17, 2019
Post Your Comments