Police complaint filed against Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

Apr 11, 2019, 07:07 am IST
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has landed herself in trouble, as per News 18 report police complaint has been registered against the actress for riding pillion without a helmet. Sara was in Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 and for one of the scenes she had to be a pillion on a bike with co-star Kartik Aaryan. Earlier the video of bike ride went viral on social media and Sara had to face backlash for not wearing a helmet as a pillion. Now, it seems like Delhi police have also registered a case against her.

News 18 quoted the Delhi Police officials as saying that necessary actions will be taken against the actress after details about the incident are received.

