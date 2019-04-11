Latest NewsBusiness

SBI cuts interest rates on home loans

Apr 11, 2019, 11:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

The country’s largest public sector bank, ‘The State Bank of India’ has re-priced home loans up to Rs 30 lakh by 10 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on housing loans of such size will now be in the range of 8.6 to 8.9%.

The bank has also lowered its lending rates by a nominal five basis points across all tenors.

In a statement, the SBI said the new one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate is down to 8.50% now from 8.55%. This is the first reduction by SBI in over 17 months.

The reduction in lending rate by the bank follows a 50 basis point cut in repo rate by the RBI in the course of two monetary policy reviews held in February and April this year.

Tags

Related Articles

Pyongyang must reveal its nuclear and missile programme: Germany

Apr 21, 2018, 07:13 pm IST

UPSC topper’s mark released. Guess how much he scored

May 6, 2018, 01:54 pm IST

57 Palestinians killed and injured more than 2,700, a few miles away Israel and the U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem

May 16, 2018, 05:19 pm IST

Congress-BJP war on Twitter over Kedar Jadhav’s Bowling Action: See Tweets

Sep 21, 2018, 05:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close