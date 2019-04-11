Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee

It has been rumoured that South- Indian super director Atlee will soon be teaming up with Bollywood Badshah Sha Rukh Khan. It is said that Sha Rukh Khan will do the lead role in a film directed by Atlee in Hindi and it is also reported that the duo is joining hands for the remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Mersal’.

Adding fuel to the speculations, the two were spotted together in last day’s IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders held at Chepauk stadium in Chennai. Atlee, his wife Priya and Shah Rukh Khan were seated together at the VIP lounge.

Thought while waiting to go back home to Mumbai….I should for no reason do a Chennai Selfie…so..bye Chennai & all the wonderful friends I met from the film industry & of course the sporting crowd at the stadium. Whistle Podu!! pic.twitter.com/lHP5n2T69D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2019

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed that SRK and Atlee are doing a movie together. He has tweeted about this.

. @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir are certainly doing a Movie together.. Whether it's #Mersal Hindi remake or fresh script is to be decided.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 9, 2019

Along with this, there is a different set of rumours saying that SRK will be appearing in a cameo role in Atlee’s ongoing film that has Vijay in the lead.