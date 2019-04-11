Singapore Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy enter second round

In the Singapore Open Badminton tournament, Indian players Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy entered second round.

Kidambi Srikanth fbeat Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin in the first round to make it to the second round. Srikanth beat Thammasin 21-18, 21-18 in just 41 minutes to set up a second round match with Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.

Prannoy beat France’s Brice Leverdez 11-21, 21-16, 21-18 . Sameer, beat Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon in just 36 minutes 21-14, 21-6. Sameer will next be up against China’s Lu Guangzu.

Mugdha Agrey, on the other hand, was absolutely thrashed by Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-6, 21-8 in 22 minutes to crash out of the tournament.