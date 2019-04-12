7 dead, 9 injured in a vehicle collision

In Ananthapur District of Andhra Pradesh, a minibus and a lorry collided killing 7 persons and injuring 9. The accident occured at National Highway near Tanakallu, Nallacheruvu Mandal. The injured have been shifted to the nearby Government Hospital.

The accident occurred when a mini bus travelling from Kukkanti Cross to Kadiri town collided with a lorry which was coming in the opposite direction at Parakuvandlapalli cross. Most of the deceased belonged to the Tanakulla mandal of Anantapuram district.

The driver of the minibus is currently absconding and a case has been filed against him.