Anoop Sathyan’s new film will have Shobana, Nazriya and Suresh Gopi

Anoop Sathyan, the son of Malayalam film director Sathyan Anthikad is making his directorial debut. The shooting of his first film will start in June. The film will have Suresh Gopi, Shobhana and Nazriya in the lead role. The film penned Anoop himself is a family drama set in Chennai.

According to him, the movie is a family drama primarily centred around two women, played by Shobhana and Nazriya. It also has a romance at its core. Suresh Gopi will be essaying a very prominent role in the movie. Mukesh Muraleedharan will be cranking the camera and music department will be handled by Alphonse.

This yet-to-be-titled movie marks the reunion of Shobhana and Suresh Gopi after a gap of fourteen long years. They last acted together in Jayaraj’s ‘Makalku’. The film will be released in October.