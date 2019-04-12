Cologne Boxing world cup: Women boxers confirmed Four medals for India

Indian women boxers have confirmed 4 medals for the country in the Cologne Boxing world cup in Germany.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Pinki Rani and reigning youth world champion Sakshi assured India of two medals by entering the semi-finals. The Indian has already been confirmed of at least a silver and a bronze after Meena Kumari Maisnam entered the 54 Kg finals and Pwilao Basumatary reached the 64 Kg semi-finals.

The India Open gold medallist Pinki Rani defeated Thailand’s Phunsang Cahiranchaya 5-0 in the quarter-final bout in 51 kg category. The 18-year-old Sakshi won in contrasting fashion as she faced some stiff resistance from Cecille Kelle of Denmark in 57 kg category.

India has sent a seven-member team to this event following a healthy haul of six medals from the erstwhile Chemistry Cup held at Halle last year. 21 nations have taken part across 17 weight categories at this tournament.