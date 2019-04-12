Latest NewsIndia

CPI claims the responsibility for Dantewada Maoist attack on April 9

Apr 12, 2019, 06:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The CPI has claimed the responsibility for the Dantewada Maoist attack that happened on April 9 where a BJP MLA and four police personnel were killed.

Police had earlier said that three weapons, including two rifles of the security personnel, were missing after the attack.

The two page statement was issued in the name of Sainath, the Secretary of Darbha divison committee of Dandakaranya Special Zone of Maoists.

In the statement, the Maoists also alleged that the government and the police had been forcing to install mobile towers and insisting for the road constructions despite opposition from the local villagers.

The credibility of this statement is still verified by the police.

It was earlier reported that despite from the Maoist attack people came out in large numbers to vote in the LS polls on April 11.

On April 9, Mandavi, an MLA from Dantewada, and four police personnel were killed when Naxals blew up their vehicle with an IED near Shyamgiri village in the district. Despite the attack and boycott from Maoists, 57% turnout was recorded in Bastar constituency.

