“CPI(M) Had Tried to Make Women Enter into Mosques too, “Claims N.K Premachandran

Apr 12, 2019, 07:15 am IST
Kerala Government’s bullish method of handling the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala young women entry had come under quite a lot of criticism. Activists like Rehana Fathima had the government support to enter Sabarimala although defiance from devotees did not let that happen.

Now UDF candidate N K Premachandran from Kollam has come up alleging that CPI(M) had made a similar attempt to let women enter mosques too, the way they tried to handle the Sabarimala issue.

CPI(M), apparently is upset with Premachandran’s words and CPI(M) state committee member K Varadarajan has approached district collector with a complaint against RSP leader. Collector has already sought an explanation from Premachandran.

