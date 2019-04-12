“CPI(M) Had Tried to Make Women Enter into Mosques too, “Claims N.K Premachandran

Kerala Government’s bullish method of handling the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala young women entry had come under quite a lot of criticism. Activists like Rehana Fathima had the government support to enter Sabarimala although defiance from devotees did not let that happen.

Now UDF candidate N K Premachandran from Kollam has come up alleging that CPI(M) had made a similar attempt to let women enter mosques too, the way they tried to handle the Sabarimala issue.

CPI(M), apparently is upset with Premachandran’s words and CPI(M) state committee member K Varadarajan has approached district collector with a complaint against RSP leader. Collector has already sought an explanation from Premachandran.