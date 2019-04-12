Educational Qualification Controversy: Shafi Parambil MLA trolls Smriti Irani

Congress MLA Shafi Parmabil has trolled union minister Smriti Irani over her educational qualification. Shafi on his Facebook page trolled the BJP leader who is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Union minister Smriti Irani’s educational qualifications, which had stirred a controversy five years ago, has taken a new turn this election season. In an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Smriti Irani said that she did not complete her graduation from Delhi University. In the affidavit, she said that she passed secondary school examination in 1991 and senior secondary school examination in 1993. She did not complete her Bachelor of Commerce (Part-I) a three-year degree course from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning in 1994.

As a candidate in 2004 elections from Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Irani had declared that she had a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree. In her affidavit for 2014 polls, she had reportedly said she graduated from the university in 1994, triggering a row over the veracity of her claim, with opposition parties alleging she was not a graduate. Irani had also said at a media event in August 2014 that she has a degree from the prestigious Yale University in the US.

A case was filed against the textiles minister in Delhi High Court alleging that she misrepresented her education qualifications.