Election Commission directs producers not to release biopics

The Election Commission ordered the producers of ‘Laxmi’s NTR’ and ‘Udyama Simham’, the two biopics based on the lives of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao respectively, not to release the movies till further orders.

It said any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purpose of any political entity or an individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level-playing field during the elections should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematography during the operation of Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission stalled the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, asserting that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level playing field timing the elections should not be displayed. The Commission directed the producers “not to exhibit the film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi’ till further orders.