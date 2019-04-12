Election Commission seized money, liquor and drugs worth Rs 2,385 crore

After the polling dates for the general election was announced and the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the country, the enforcement team of the Election Commission has seized unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, drugs, gold and freebies worth over 2385 crore rupees.

Gujarat is on top of the list with total seizures worth over 514 crore rupees, followed by Tamil Nadu with over 468 crore rupees, Delhi with over 384 crore rupees, Andhra Pradesh with over 196 crore rupees and Punjab with over 189 crore rupees.

In a statement, the Commission said, it has seized over 575 crore rupees cash from all over the country. It has also seized drugs and narcotics worth one thousand 89 crore rupees, precious metals worth 486 crore rupees, liquor worth over 192 crore rupees and freebies worth 41 crore rupees.