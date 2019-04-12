Latest NewsInternational

Forced Conversion of Hindu Teens, Here is What Pakistan Court Said

Apr 12, 2019, 08:24 am IST
According to a media report, a Pakistani high court on Thursday has brushed aside the allegation of two Hindu teenage sisters forcibly converted to Islam. The court permitted them to live with their spouses.

The two girls, Raveena (13) and Reena (15), and their spouses petitioned the Islamabad High Court on March 25 against alleged harassment by police, days after their father and brother alleged that the girls were underage, kidnapped, and coerced into converting their religion, and then eventually married off to Muslim men.

According to the report of Pakistan daily Dawn the girls in their plea, the girls said that they belong to a Hindu family of Ghotki, Sindh but converted willfully because the islamic teachings impressed them.

The counsel for the girls’ parents, however, asserted that the case pertained to forced conversion.

The Islamabad High Court gave its verdict based on the findings of a five-member commission that was tasked with looking into the allegations of forced conversion on April 2. The members are Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Muslim scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Mehdi Hasan, National Commission on the Status of Women Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz and human rights activist IA Rehman.

They concluded that it was not a forced conversion.

