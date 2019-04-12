Forex Market: Indian rupee declined

Latest NewsBusiness

Apr 12, 2019, 07:40 pm IST
In the forex market, the Indian rupee declined against the US dollar. The Indian rupee closed its trade at the market 25 paise lower at 69.17 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the domestic currency opened at 69.04 a dollar and fell further to touch the day’s low of 69.38. It finally settled at 69.17 per dollar, down 25 paise over its previous close.

The Indian rupee on Thursday had climbed 19 paise to close at 68.92 against the US dollar. During the week, the rupee gained 6 paise.

