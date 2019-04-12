HPS 300; good-looking bike with a unique design; specs and price inside

The new motorcycle is called the HPS 300 which is gaining much momentum not only among the netizens but also in middle ages peer groups.

The bike is made by TB Mondial based on Italy which has its origin in 1929 which had to come to an end in 1970 due to the financial constraints. The brand is now renovated and it now focuses on small capacity motorcycles which are made from China.

HPS 300 is not a bulk motorcycle. It is compact in its design with a 785mm seat height and 147 kerb weight. The foot placement is more comfortable than KTM. The two-wheeler machine comes with a loud engine with 250 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled DOHC motor which is integrated with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Engine with the rest of the body is made in China. It has the capacity to make 22.8 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 22 Nm torque at 7000 rpm. But the engine has a little refinement according to the riders. The tests revealed a 0-100kph time of 11.82sec and the top speed sums 141 KM/hr.

The HPS 300 is not trying to reproduce the original ancestral DNA. The vehicle can be considered as the best performance oriented bike which cost less than 5 lakh. Ever piece of the bike ahs its credible quality and durability. The headlight, for instance, is teardrop-shaped and not round, like on most retro motorcycles. The tank has just the right amount of bulk and the tail is chopped at just the right point. The large, spoked, 18-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel also add to the bike’s character. Similarly, the short front-fender and side-mounted exhaust add to the scrambler-usage appeal.

The company had reached in India as expensive as 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom) which is more costly than the newly launched CB300R( 2.41 lakh). BMW G 310 R ( 2.99 lakh) and Royal Enfield interceptor( 2.50 lakh).