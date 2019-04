IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals win toss; opted to bowl

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl. The Delhi Capitals is facing the host Kolkata Knight Riders on today’s match.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt.& wk), Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Ruseel, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.